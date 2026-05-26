E.I.D.- Parry Reports Q4 FY26 Loss, Exceptional Charges From Sugar Refinery Closure Weigh On Profit

E.I.D.- Parry (India) reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 287 crore in Q4 FY26. |

Mumbai: E.I.D.- Parry (India) Ltd reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 287 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with a profit in the corresponding period last year, impacted by exceptional charges related to the closure of its sugar refinery business.

Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 7,882 crore. Profit before tax before exceptional items came in at Rs 316 crore, while exceptional losses of Rs 478 crore pushed the company into a quarterly loss.

Sequential And Annual Movement

The company’s quarterly performance was affected by impairment charges, provisions for financial guarantees, and losses linked to Parry Sugars Refinery India Private Limited (PSRIPL).

Total expenses during the quarter rose to Rs 7,615 crore. Finance costs stood at Rs 119 crore, while depreciation and amortisation expenses were Rs 226 crore. Tax expenses for the quarter came in at Rs 125 crore.

The company said the figures are not directly comparable because of the seasonal nature of the sugar business. The Board also noted that the quarter included one-time charges linked to refinery closure decisions and asset impairment.

What Drove The Numbers?

E.I.D.- Parry said PSRIPL’s operations were impacted by changes in global market conditions, high operating costs, and operational disruptions. The company recognised Rs 591 crore towards financial guarantee obligations and additional impairment charges during the quarter.

The company also booked a gain from the sale of a 0.51% stake in Coromandel International, which generated Rs 298 crore during the quarter. However, this gain was offset by impairment and closure-related provisions.

Sugar remained the largest standalone business segment, while distillery and consumer products businesses also contributed to revenue during the quarter.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, E.I.D.- Parry reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs NA crore. The company said full-year performance was impacted by exceptional charges linked to refinery shutdowns and impairment assessments.

The Board also noted that Coromandel International, a subsidiary, approved a final dividend of Rs 2 per share in May 2026. E.I.D.- Parry’s annual general meeting is scheduled for August 12, 2026 through video conferencing.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.