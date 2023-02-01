Eicher Motors January exports drop by 74.9%, total sales jumps by 32.1% | Eicher

Eicher on Wednesday released the sales of its vehicles through an exchange filling. The total sales, including domestic and exports, went up by 32.1 per cent to 7,181 in comparison to 5,434 in January 2022.

The total domestic sales of Eicher were at 6,791 up by 50.1 per cent from the earlier 4,523 it reported in the first month of 2022. The sales of HD bus and LMD bus led the jump in sales, with both selling 249 and 1,301 units, respectively.

The exports of Eicher vehicles dropped by 74.9 per cent with only 201 units being sold in January 2023, compared with 802 in the same month last year. LMD and HD vehicle sales saw drops of 81.4 per cent and 76 per cent respectively.

Total Eicher trucks and buses sold in January were 6,992, while total Volvo buses sold in the last month were 189.

On Wednesday, the shares of Eicher Motors were at Rs 3,305.70, up by 1.30 per cent.

