 Edible Oil Imports Dip 1.6% In First 9 Months Of 2023-24
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessEdible Oil Imports Dip 1.6% In First 9 Months Of 2023-24

Edible Oil Imports Dip 1.6% In First 9 Months Of 2023-24

Imports of cooking oils stood at 1,19,35,227 tonnes during the November 2023-July 2024 period as against 1,21,22,711 tonnes in the corresponding period of 2022-23 marketing year.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 04:26 PM IST
article-image
Unsplash

India's edible oil imports declined marginally by 1.6 per cent to 119.35 lakh tonnes in the first nine months of 2023-24 marketing year ending October, according to industry body SEA.

Oil Import Dips

FPJ Shorts
Edible Oil Imports Dip 1.6% In First 9 Months Of 2023-24
Edible Oil Imports Dip 1.6% In First 9 Months Of 2023-24
BSA Gold Star 650 Hits Indian Market at ₹2.99 Lakh: Specs, Features, and More
BSA Gold Star 650 Hits Indian Market at ₹2.99 Lakh: Specs, Features, and More
Saina Nehwal ‘Heartbroken & Outraged’ By Kolkata Rape-Murder Case; Calls For ‘Action, Not Just Words’
Saina Nehwal ‘Heartbroken & Outraged’ By Kolkata Rape-Murder Case; Calls For ‘Action, Not Just Words’
Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 Has A Ranbir Kapoor Connection - Find Out
Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 Has A Ranbir Kapoor Connection - Find Out

Imports of cooking oils stood at 1,19,35,227 tonnes during the November 2023-July 2024 period as against 1,21,22,711 tonnes in the corresponding period of 2022-23 marketing year.

Read Also
'Fraud On Amazon': X User Alleges Scam, Says Was Sold A Used Tissot Watch Worth ₹31,000
article-image
Oil marketing year runs from November to October. More than 50 per cent of India's cooking oils demand is met through imports.

Oil marketing year runs from November to October. More than 50 per cent of India's cooking oils demand is met through imports. | Photo: Pixabay

Oil marketing year runs from November to October. More than 50 per cent of India's cooking oils demand is met through imports.

Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) data showed that imports of non-edible oils, however, increased to 1,88,955 tonnes from 1,32,242 tonnes.

Read Also
Oil Prices Increase; Touch $80 A Barrel As Tensions Rise In Middle East And Russia
article-image

The total import of vegetable oils (edible and non-edible oils) during the first nine months of the current oil year stood at 121.24 lakh tonnes, down 1 per cent compared to 122.55 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period.

In the first nine months of the 2023-24 oil year (November 2023-July 2024), India imported 15,18,671 tonnes of refined edible oil, a 7 per cent decrease from the 16,40,960 tonnes imported during the same period of preceding oil year. Imports of crude edible oils fell 1 per cent to 1,04,16,556 tonnes from 1,04,81,751 tonnes.

Palm Oil Imports Dip By 4%

During the first nine months of the 2023-24 oil year, the total palm oil imports decreased by 4 per cent to 68,45,097 tonnes, compared to 71,17,834 tonnes in the year-ago period.

During the first nine months of the 2023-24 oil year, the total palm oil imports decreased by 4 per cent to 68,45,097 tonnes, compared to 71,17,834 tonnes in the year-ago period. | representative Image

Read Also
'Huge Market For Gaming': PM Modi In His Independence Day Speech
article-image

During the first nine months of the 2023-24 oil year, the total palm oil imports decreased by 4 per cent to 68,45,097 tonnes, compared to 71,17,834 tonnes in the year-ago period. In contrast, soft oil imports increased to 50,90,131 tonnes from 50,04,877 tonnes.

Indonesia and Malaysia are the primary suppliers of RBD Palmolein and crude palm oil (CPO) to India. Crude soyabean degummed oil is primarily imported from Argentina and Brazil while crude sunflower oil from Russia, Romania, Ukraine and Argentina.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Edible Oil Imports Dip 1.6% In First 9 Months Of 2023-24

Edible Oil Imports Dip 1.6% In First 9 Months Of 2023-24

BSA Gold Star 650 Hits Indian Market at ₹2.99 Lakh: Specs, Features, and More

BSA Gold Star 650 Hits Indian Market at ₹2.99 Lakh: Specs, Features, and More

New Standard: Mercedes-Benz Launches GLE 300d AMG Line In India

New Standard: Mercedes-Benz Launches GLE 300d AMG Line In India

History In A Coin: Commemorative Coins; Independence Day Edition

History In A Coin: Commemorative Coins; Independence Day Edition

Independence Day Special: From Staple Goods To Spare Change - How ₹10’s Buying Power Has Changed...

Independence Day Special: From Staple Goods To Spare Change - How ₹10’s Buying Power Has Changed...