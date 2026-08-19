Ecoboard Industries Bags ₹11-Crore Order, 6-TPD Biogas Plant To Be Completed In Nine Months

Ecoboard Industries secures a Rs 11-crore domestic order. |

Mumbai: Ecoboard Industries Limited has secured a Rs 11-crore order to build a compressed biogas plant for Sudhishiram Renewable Energy Enterprise Private Limited. The project was awarded in the normal course of business, according to an exchange filing.

The facility will have a processing capacity of six tonnes per day (TPD). Ecoboard Industries disclosed the order under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015.

Project scope

Under the contract, Ecoboard Industries will handle the design, procurement, manufacturing and supply of equipment for the compressed biogas plant. Its responsibilities will also include erection and commissioning of the facility.

The company said the terms and conditions are specified in the Letter of Intent and the agreement executed between the two parties. The order is domestic and has been awarded by a domestic entity.

Nine-month deadline

Ecoboard Industries is expected to execute the project within nine months. The company received the order on August 18, 2026, and informed the stock exchange through its regulatory disclosure.

The filing did not provide a phase-wise execution schedule, payment milestones or details about the location of the proposed plant. It also did not disclose how the order could affect the company’s revenue or profitability during the execution period.

No related-party link

Ecoboard Industries confirmed that its promoter, promoter group and group companies do not have any interest in Sudhishiram Renewable Energy Enterprise Private Limited.

It also clarified that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions. Therefore, no question of the order being carried out on an arm’s-length basis arises under the disclosure requirements.

The latest contract adds to Ecoboard Industries’ business pipeline in the renewable-energy segment. However, revenue recognition may depend on project progress, delivery schedules and the terms set out in the final agreement.

The company requested the stock exchange to take the information on record. The regulatory disclosure was signed by Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Rama Krishna Raju Gottumukkala.

Disclaimer: This article is based on information disclosed by Ecoboard Industries in an exchange filing and has not been independently verified further.