Easy to set up a startup community, but difficult to drive engagement; here's why

India has witnessed a rise in the number of communities, thereby providing opportunities for people to connect with like-minded individuals and exchange ideas in the course of their businesses.

Various job-seekers are now moving towards building their own businesses, which are aligned to their passions and solve various local problems at a global scale. India has the third-largest startup community, which marks as a positive change in the way businesses function.

With the digital disruption, starting an online business has become extremely convenient and accessible, which empowers people to live their dreams. However, these startups require the support of a community to help them connect with other entrepreneurs to provide opportunities that assist them in their growth.

India has many such communities, wherein the primary focus is on empowering budding entrepreneurs in three major ways - Investment, Networking and Learning.

Community building is a challenging process and requires a lot of innovation and constant growth. The biggest challenge faced by the communities is in differentiating one from another.

There are numerous communities on Facebook and WhatsApp, which makes the differentiation very challenging. Communities need to provide a Unique Selling Proposition (USP), which will allow them to stand out from an already dense market.

Moreover, finding the initial membership who will connect with the community purpose and provide valuable engagement can be a daunting task. It is easy to set up a community, but difficult driving the engagement. There is a constant need for innovation, wherein the community is always engaged and scaling up with constant flow of ideas and knowledge.

As community building is at a very nascent stage, it is difficult to find folks who have expertise in community management. Hiring of suitable employees can be time-consuming and communities do face hurdles in finding the right talent pool.

In terms of opportunities, the biggest advantage of community building is the engagement that the brand receives by allowing a vast number of members to interact and network with each other.

Ideas and strategies are exchanged on a massive scale, which not only benefits the members but also the community on a large scale. This is essential for building deeper relationships with the customers and creating customer loyalty over a long period of time.

Communities are a great platform for understanding the needs of the customers and creating value propositions which will enhance the brand value and profitability over the course of the business. This ensures that brands provide the best services to their communities, thereby adding value in the lives of the members.

Communities are useful in solving local problems by understanding the holistic approach of various like-minded individuals. Lastly, effective communities are useful in creating a positive change on a global scale. When brands focus on building their communities, various issues in their niche can be highlighted and positive changes can be implemented to improve the lives of people.

The future of India is in very ambitious hands, as companies are moving towards building communities that support collaboration to provide the best possible customer value and engagement to the masses. Community building is on a rise as people are looking out for mutual understanding and support required on their entrepreneurial and life journey.

Communities are created with the ideology to empower people to solve their basic problems and provide the required support for their growth and development. Companies should be encouraged and supported with the right tools to build effective community models for the upcoming generation.

With such communities in the market, India is on a path to become a nation that supports and empowers each other to build a strong and sustainable ecosystem. The future generation will be raised to create communities that are powerful and bring long-lasting positive changes in the world.

(Neeraj Joshi is Co-Founder, Pushstart-social networking platform for the startup community)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 11:37 PM IST