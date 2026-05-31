EaseMyTrip Slips Into ₹15.4 Crore Q4 Loss, FY26 Ends with ₹47.5 Crore Loss as Expenses Jump 38.6%

Online travel platform EaseMyTrip reported a net loss of Rs 15.4 crore in the March quarter of FY26, compared to a profit a year ago. |

Mumbai: Online travel aggregator EaseMyTrip reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 15.4 crore in the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY26, reversing from a profit of Rs 13.9 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. The company had posted a profit of Rs 3.4 crore in the previous quarter, highlighting a sharp deterioration in profitability during the January-March period.

Revenue Growth Fails to Offset Rising Costs

Despite the loss, EaseMyTrip managed to increase its revenue from operations by 8.9 percent year-on-year to Rs 151.9 crore, compared to Rs 139.5 crore in Q4 FY25. On a sequential basis, revenue remained almost unchanged, rising just 0.1 percent from Rs 151.6 crore in the December quarter.

Read Also InterGlobe Aviation Reports Q4 FY26 Loss Of Rs 2,536.9 Crore Despite Revenue Growth

Including other income of Rs 14 crore, the company’s total income stood at Rs 166 crore during the quarter.

Sharp Rise in Expenses Hits Profitability

The key factor behind the loss was a steep increase in expenses. Total expenses climbed 38.6 percent year-on-year and 18.4 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 153.2 crore in Q4 FY26. The significant rise in costs outpaced revenue growth and put pressure on the company’s bottom line.

Weak Full-Year Performance

For the full financial year FY26, EaseMyTrip reported a net loss of Rs 47.5 crore, compared to a net profit of Rs 108.6 crore in FY25.

Revenue from operations also declined 8.8 percent during the year to Rs 535.7 crore from Rs 587.3 crore in the previous fiscal, reflecting a challenging operating environment.

EBITDA Margins Shrink Dramatically

The company’s EBITDA fell more than 85.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 22.9 crore in FY26. EBITDA margin narrowed sharply to 4 percent from 26.7 percent in FY25, indicating significant pressure on operating efficiency. The company did not disclose EBITDA figures for the March quarter separately.

Hotels Business Emerges as Growth Driver

EaseMyTrip’s air ticketing segment remained its largest source of revenue, but income from the business declined 14.7 percent to Rs 80 crore from Rs 93.9 crore a year earlier.

In contrast, the hotels and holiday packages segment delivered strong growth. Revenue from this business surged nearly 148 percent year-on-year to Rs 57.8 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 23.3 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from other services, however, fell 36.9 percent to Rs 14.1 crore.

Outlook

The company’s immediate challenge will be controlling costs while reviving growth in its core air-ticketing business. At the same time, the strong momentum in hotels and holiday packages provides a positive sign and could become an important growth driver in the coming quarters.