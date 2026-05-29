InterGlobe Aviation Reports Q4 FY26 Loss Of Rs 2,536.9 Crore Despite Revenue Growth

IndiGo reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,536.9 crore in Q4 FY26 against a profit of Rs 3,067.5 crore a year ago. | File Image |

Mumbai: InterGlobe Aviation, which operates IndiGo, reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,536.9 crore for Q4 FY26, compared with a profit of Rs 3,067.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 1.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 22,438.4 crore from Rs 22,151.9 crore. Total income increased to Rs 23,830.7 crore during the quarter.

The airline's earnings were affected by higher foreign exchange losses and exceptional charges linked to labour code implementation.

Sequential And Annual Growth

Compared with Q3 FY26, revenue from operations declined 4.4 percent from Rs 23,471.9 crore. The company moved from a profit of Rs 549.1 crore in the December quarter to a loss of Rs 2,536.9 crore in the March quarter.

Total expenses rose to Rs 25,932.5 crore from Rs 22,431.9 crore in the previous quarter, largely due to foreign exchange losses of Rs 1,113.4 crore.

The company also recognised an exceptional charge of Rs 249.9 crore during the quarter related to the implementation of new labour codes. Profit before tax stood at a loss of Rs 2,351.7 crore against a profit of Rs 562.2 crore in Q3 FY26.

What Drove The Numbers?

The company stated that the exceptional item reflected an additional assessment of employee benefit obligations arising from the implementation of the new labour codes. Foreign exchange losses increased significantly during the quarter and also weighed on profitability.

Employee benefit expenses rose to Rs 2,102.7 crore, while repair and maintenance expenses increased to Rs 3,385.3 crore. Basic and diluted EPS came in at negative Rs 65.62 per share during the quarter.

The company operates as a single business segment focused on air transportation services.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, revenue from operations grew 5.2 percent to Rs 84,961.9 crore from Rs 80,802.9 crore in FY25. However, the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,393.6 crore for the year against a profit of Rs 7,258.4 crore in FY25.

Total income increased to Rs 89,513.4 crore, while exceptional items for the year amounted to Rs 1,796.4 crore. During FY26, the company also paid a dividend of Rs 386.5 crore and approved plans for aviation asset acquisitions through its wholly owned subsidiary.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.