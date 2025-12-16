 EaseMyTrip Promoter Nishant Pitti Pledges 18.94 Crore Shares To MOFSL
EaseMyTrip promoter Nishant Pitti has pledged 18.94 crore equity shares of the company to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd for personal use. The disclosure was made in line with SEBI regulations and reported to both BSE and NSE.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 10:35 AM IST
article-image
Easy Trip Planners promoter Nishant Pitti has pledged 18.94 crore equity shares of the company to MOFSL. |

Mumbai: Nishant Pitti, promoter of EaseMyTrip, has pledged 18.94 crore equity shares of the company to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) for personal use, according to a regulatory disclosure.

Easy Trip Planners said the pledge was created by promoter Nishant Pitti on a significant portion of his shareholding. The disclosure was made in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.

article-image

The company clarified that the pledged shares represent a portion of the promoter’s holding in Easy Trip Planners Ltd, in which Motilal Oswal Financial Services has been shown as the entity in whose favour the encumbrance has been created.

As per the disclosure, the encumbrance has been classified as a pledge, which is one of the recognised forms of security arrangements under SEBI regulations. The filing also referenced SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD/P/CIR/2023/31 dated February 16, 2023, which governs disclosures related to the creation of pledges or encumbrances by promoters.

article-image

The information has been reported to both BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd, [15.12.2025, 15.54 hrs] where Easy Trip Planners’ equity shares are listed.

Earlier, Nishant Pitti had pledged around 5 percent of his shareholding and had also sold over 14 percent stake-approximately 24.65 crore shares-for about Rs 920 crore through block deals, citing personal reasons.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services is a well-diversified financial services company with operations across wealth management, capital markets, asset management and lending businesses.

