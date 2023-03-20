EaseMyTrip completes 2 years of listing; presents a bounty of discounts on flights, hotels, and buses | Image: EaseMyTrip (Representative)

As a way to celebrate two years since their IPO launch, EaseMyTrip.com, one of India's largest online travel tech platforms, is excited to offer customers jawdropping deals on booking flights, hotels, and buses. The spectacular spree of travel sales and discounts is now active. The sale benefits can be availed on the official website and app of EaseMyTrip by using the promo code: EASYTRIP. Convenience for travellers has been facilitated by flat 15% off on flight bookings, 25% off on hotel bookings, and 10% off on bus bookings.

EaseMyTrip grew organically and gained prominence due to being profoundly consumer-centric. The company initially established itself in the market in 2008 with just one person in a 100-square-foot office, now they have a team of over 500 globally. The core growth factor that underpinned the brand’s success was that they have always offered competitive prices by not charging convenience fee and a high level of customer service. The central focus was on building partnerships with airlines and hotels to provide their customers with the best deals.

Today, EaseMyTrip stands on a corporate pedestal where they are recognized as one of the leading online travel companies in India, with a strong presence in both domestic and international markets. The company has also expanded into other areas of the travel industry, such as corporate travel and travel insurance, and has received several awards and recognitions for its services.

EaseMyTrip, during the commencement of its journey, was able to dispel the pain points of at least 11,000 travel agents as a B2B venture within the first three years before pivoting to a customerfacing business, which now accounts for 84% of the company's revenue. Today, the brand is the second-largest online travel agency in India, and it has reached this pedestal without any external capital infusion and has remained formidably profitable and bootstrapped for the last 14 years.

Speaking about the upcoming sales, Mr. Nishant Pitti, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, said, “For a very long time, EaseMyTrip has had the support of stakeholders, employees, and our customers. It is not only their commercially vested interest within the company but also a prodigious amount of trust that has driven the brand to where it stands today. Our eternal ethos has been centered around customer satisfaction, which has always kept us in the spotlight. Advancing in the same way, we’re elated to celebrate two years of our IPO listing with some of the best deals our customers can get their hands on.”