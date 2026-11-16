EaseMyTrip CMO Manmeet Ahluwalia Calls It Quits, November 30 Marks His Final Day After Just Over A Year

Manmeet Ahluwalia |

Mumbai: Online travel platform EaseMyTrip's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Manmeet Ahluwalia, has resigned from his position, citing personal reasons. His last working day will be November 30, 2026, according to a resignation letter submitted to the stock exchanges.

Ahluwalia's departure comes just over a year after he joined the company in October 2025 to lead its marketing operations and customer engagement initiatives.

Resignation Confirmed

In his resignation letter addressed to R. K. Pitti, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Easy Trip Planners, Ahluwalia confirmed his decision to step down.

The letter cited personal reasons for his departure, with November 30, 2026, identified as his final working day. The company has not disclosed details regarding his successor.

Marketing Responsibilities

During his tenure at EaseMyTrip, Ahluwalia oversaw integrated marketing operations covering brand strategy, performance marketing, public relations, search engine optimisation (SEO), content and social media.

His responsibilities also included data-driven customer acquisition, conversion optimisation, customer retention and lifecycle marketing. These functions formed part of the company's broader digital marketing and customer engagement activities.

Over A Decade At Expedia

Before joining EaseMyTrip, Ahluwalia served as Director – Brand and Performance Channels at the Indian School of Hospitality between April 2023 and October 2024.

A significant part of his professional career was spent at Expedia Group, where he worked for more than a decade. His responsibilities included global sponsorships, brand integrations, marketing and corporate communications.

Experience Across Travel Industry

Earlier, Ahluwalia held marketing positions at Oberoi Hotels & Resorts, Yatra.com and the Singapore Tourism Board. He also worked in sales at Marriott International.

His professional background spans online travel, hospitality, tourism marketing and customer engagement. With his departure approaching, EaseMyTrip's future marketing leadership arrangements remain to be announced.

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