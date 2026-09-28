EaseMyTrip Recognised For 5x Growth In Email Marketing, Named Online Travel-Tech Platform Of The Year

EaseMyTrip |

Mumbai: Easy Trip Planners Ltd (EaseMyTrip) received two industry recognitions on September 28, 2026. The company was awarded for achieving 5x growth in email marketing and was named the Online Travel-Tech Platform of the Year 2026.

Industry Recognitions

EaseMyTrip received the Martech+ 2026 Award from ET Brand Equity for its 5x growth in email marketing, in association with MoEngage. Additionally, the company was named the Online Travel-Tech Platform of the Year 2026 at the Indian Travel & Technology Summit & Awards 2026.

Focus on Technology

These recognitions highlight the company's focus on technology to drive customer engagement, personalisation, and the evolution of the travel experience. The awards reflect EaseMyTrip's use of data, technology, and retention-led marketing to build measurable engagement with travellers.

Expanding Ecosystem

The company is expanding its role from an online booking platform to a broader technology-led travel ecosystem. This includes AI-led travel solutions, digital payments, data-driven customer engagement, and technology-enabled mobility.

Management Statement

Rikant Pittie, CEO and Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, stated that travel technology involves understanding the traveller better, creating value at every stage of the journey, and using technology to make the experience seamless. Pittie said the recognitions acknowledge the technology being built and its outcomes, validating the company's direction and motivating continued investment in travel technology.

Recent Initiatives

EaseMyTrip's recent technology initiatives include integrating AI across the travel journey and focusing on personalised travel experiences. The company is also expanding into non-air travel categories, international markets, and electric mobility through EMTev.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.