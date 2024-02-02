 Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Aegis Logistics Net Profit Rises To ₹152.22; Devyani International Net Profit Falls To ₹5.1 Cr
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessEarnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Aegis Logistics Net Profit Rises To ₹152.22; Devyani International Net Profit Falls To ₹5.1 Cr
Live Updates

Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Aegis Logistics Net Profit Rises To ₹152.22; Devyani International Net Profit Falls To ₹5.1 Cr

Earnings season for the third-quarter of fiscal year 2024 (Q3FY24), from October to December, has kicked off. Companies across various sectors have began their quarterly financial announcements. Profits, revenues and all the numbers that matter from top firms driving India's economic growth.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 02, 2024, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
Earnings 2024 LIVE | Canva
02 February 2024 12:38 PM IST

Aegis Logistics Limited Earnings

Total Income: Rs 1,918 crore vs Rs 2,105.95 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 1,726.22 crore vs Rs 1,932.17 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 152.22 crore vs Rs 142.84 crore YoY

02 February 2024 12:38 PM IST

Devyani International Limited Earnings

Total Income: Rs 847.7 crore vs Rs 798.6 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 838 crore vs Rs 725.1 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 5.1 crore vs Rs 71 crore YoY

02 February 2024 12:38 PM IST

Major Quarterly Announcements For February2

Tata Motors, UPL, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Century Textiles, Bikaji Foods, Bank of India, Aegis Logistics, JSW Infrastructure, LIC Housing, MOIL, Metropolis Healthcare, InterGlobe Aviation, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Samhi Hotels, are among the others to announce the quarterly earnings today.

Read Also
Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Rites Net Profit Rises To ₹128.78 Cr; Titan Company Net Profit Jumps To...
article-image
Earnings Q3 2024

Earnings Q3 2024 |

Earnings season for the third-quarter of fiscal year 2024 (Q3FY24), from October to December, has kicked off. Companies across various sectors have began their quarterly financial announcements. During the Q3 earnings period, companies release their financial reports, outlining key metrics such as earnings, revenues, expenses, profits, losses, and other significant financial indicators.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Aegis Logistics Net Profit Rises To ₹152.22; Devyani International Net...

Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Aegis Logistics Net Profit Rises To ₹152.22; Devyani International Net...

Kotak Mahindra Bank App Faces Technical Glitches and Service Disruptions; Assures Team Actively...

Kotak Mahindra Bank App Faces Technical Glitches and Service Disruptions; Assures Team Actively...

Paytm Shares Tank Another 20%; Hit Fresh Lower Circuit Limit

Paytm Shares Tank Another 20%; Hit Fresh Lower Circuit Limit

Apple Logs Strong Double-Digit Growth In India, Achieves Quarterly Revenue Record In Fiscal Q1 2024

Apple Logs Strong Double-Digit Growth In India, Achieves Quarterly Revenue Record In Fiscal Q1 2024

BYJU's Investors Seek Ouster Of Founders

BYJU's Investors Seek Ouster Of Founders