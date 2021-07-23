E-commerce rules: Nasscom asks govt to rationalise obligations based on biz activities, limit fallback liability to timely refund

Rationalising obligations in line with activities of relevant entities, and limiting fallback liability of online retailers to ensuring timely refund to consumers are among the recommendations suggested by Nasscom to the proposed e-commerce rules.

The IT industry body on Friday said its recommendations on the proposed e-commerce rules "focus on strengthening consumer protection, ensuring that the obligations are proportionate to the underlying risks and are unambiguous".

The draft e-commerce rules released by the government on June 21 propose to ban fraudulent flash sales and mis-selling of goods and services on e-commerce platforms. Appointments of chief compliance officer/grievance redressal officer are among the key amendments proposed under the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020.

Nasscom said some of the proposed amendments "appear to be beyond the scope of the Consumer Protection Act 2019 (COPA19) and are instead a subject matter of either the Competition Act, 2002 or the Information Technology Act, 2000...in our submission, we undertook a clause-by-clause review of the proposed amendments and suggested the way forward".