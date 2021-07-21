Majority online consumers vote against govt banning heavy discounts offered by e-commerce companies: Survey

About 72 per cent of online consumers do not want the government to ban or intervene in sales offered on e-commerce platforms, according to a survey conducted by community social media platform LocalCircles.

Online purchasing has become mainstream in India with 49 per cent of consumers taking to this channel in the last 12 months, according to the survey.

The survey received over 82,000 responses from consumers in 394 districts of India. 62 per cent of the participants were men, while the rest were women.

A sizable number of consumers have been using this channel increasingly because they have found it to be safe and convenient and it offers competitive prices with the ease of return, it added.

"The survey also brings clarity to the issue of sales, where 72 per cent of consumers do not want the government to ban or restrict or intervene in sales on e-commerce platforms," the survey said.

The reason being is that these sales make purchasing more affordable and allow them to save more, which is of great importance during these difficult times, it noted.

The survey comes amid consumer concerns that the government's proposed amendments to the Consumer Protection (eCommerce) rules 2020 may restrict sales on online sites.