E-commerce firm XPDEL launches operations in India; plans to start with three markets

XPDEL, a fast-growing LA-based e-commerce Fulfillment center network, today announced its entry into the Indian markets. XPDEL plans to start with 3 markets - Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru wherein it will offer a wide range of technology enabled solutions for India's rapidly expanding e-commerce market.

Subsequently, it plans to expand its footprint to 20 markets by end of 2023 to provide nationwide coverage. As part of its global expansion, the company aims to launch in Europe and Canada by 2022.

Manish Kapoor, Founder and Global CEO of XPDEL, said, "The XPDEL launch in India will bring growth solutions for small and mid-sized retailers and new age E-commerce companies. We are solving their inventory, order fulfillment and logistics needs by providing a complete solution from order through delivery, with live tracking & visibility resulting in exceptional customer experience."

India's e-commerce sector is expected to reach $111.40 billion by 2025 from $46.20 billion in 2020, signifying an annualized growth of 19.24 percent. Grocery is expected to be one of the key pillars of growth and it is predicted to reach $18.2 billion in 2024 from $1.9 billion in 2019, expanding at a CAGR of 57 percent.

Ashish Chadha, Co-founder & CEO, XPDEL-APAC said, "The Indian E-commerce industry offers promising opportunity and we are addressing the key challenges related to logistics and inventory. Our first customers are from the automotive and personal care verticals who have taken the lead against competition by partnering with XPDEL. We will also be contributing significantly in employment generation by creating thousands of job opportunities. Furthermore, we plan to grow responsibly, as 50 percent of our nationwide fleet would consist of electric vehicles and our operations will be backed by sustainable, world-class technologies."

Jon Johnson, Vice President, Strategic Initiatives, said, "We are excited to bring the speed of delivery and best-in-class customer experience to the Indian consumers. We are building on XPDEL's success in the US that is engineered with customer density analytics, network design, efficient operations, optimized logistics and advanced technology."

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 02:35 PM IST