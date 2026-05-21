Duroply Industries Reports 5% Revenue Growth In Q4 FY26, Posts Net Loss

Duroply Industries reported 4.9 percent growth in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 111.6 crore. |

Mumbai: Duroply Industries Limited reported audited standalone financial results for Q4 FY26 with revenue from operations rising 4.9 percent year-on-year to Rs 111.6 crore from Rs 106.3 crore in Q4 FY25.

However, the company posted a net loss of Rs 2.5 crore during the quarter compared to a net profit of Rs 2.7 crore a year earlier. Profit before tax declined sharply to Rs 1.0 crore from Rs 3.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The filing also showed a sequential slowdown compared with Q3 FY26.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue increased 20 percent from Rs 93.1 crore in Q3 FY26, while total income rose from Rs 93.5 crore to Rs 112.0 crore. Despite stronger revenue, profitability weakened as total expenses climbed to Rs 110.7 crore from Rs 92.1 crore in the previous quarter.

Employee benefit expenses rose to Rs 13.5 crore from Rs 11.7 crore, while inventory-related costs also increased during the quarter. Profit before tax fell 24 percent sequentially to Rs 1.0 crore.

The company reported a tax expense of Rs 3.5 crore in Q4 FY26, resulting in a net loss.

What Drove The Numbers?

Duroply said the quarter included an exceptional expense of Rs 27.5 lakh linked to the implementation of India’s new labour codes, which increased employee benefit costs.

The company also highlighted that SAP Business One was implemented across operations from November 1, 2025, with management stating that the transition did not materially affect financial performance.

Basic earnings per share stood at negative Rs 2.62 in Q4 FY26 against Rs 4.22 in Q4 FY25.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, revenue from operations rose 8.3 percent to Rs 402.7 crore from Rs 371.8 crore in FY25. Net profit declined 62 percent to Rs 2.9 crore compared with Rs 7.8 crore in the previous year. Profit before tax increased slightly to Rs 7.0 crore from Rs 6.9 crore.

During FY26, the company converted 9.85 lakh warrants into equity shares, raising nearly Rs 20.0 crore through the conversion process. The company’s audited results carried an unmodified opinion from statutory auditors.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.