Dunzo raises 292.7 crore in funding from Google, Lightbox and others

Local commerce platform Dunzo on Tuesday said it has raised a fresh round of USD 40 million (about Rs 292.7 crore) in capital from a clutch of investors including Google and Lightbox, among others.

The funding round saw participation from new and existing investors, including Google, Lightbox, Evolvence, Hana Financial Investment, LGT Lightstone Aspada, and Alteria, among others, a statement said.

"This capital stems from a year of robust growth amidst the pandemic. In the coming year, the local commerce platform will focus on deploying its playbook for sustainable growth across its fastest-growing cities such as Mumbai, Chennai and Pune," it added.

With a gross merchandise value (GMV) growth of 2X over the past year, Dunzo is now about USD 100 million annualised GMV business, the statement said.