Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed 128,840 lives and infected 2,023,268 people globally, people in India too are struggling to make ends meet due to the lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi till May 3.

Meanwhile, some folks in Mumbai have used the lockdown constructively to strengthen the bond with their spouse/loved one. According to Dunzo, an online free delivery mobile application, the Maximum city has ordered the most number of condoms from March 1 to March 31.

To the unintiated, Dunzo provides delivery services in Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurgaon, Pune, Chennai, Jaipur, Mumbai and Hyderabad. It delivers everything from food, grocery, medicines to pet supplies, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, etc.

Meanwhile, from March 1 to March 31, Bangalore and Pune ordered the most pregnancy kits while Chennai and Jaipur ordered the most handwashes. Hyderabad ordered the most contraceptive pills.

"Some Indian cities med the most of it during the lockdown, this March. Delivering from pharmacies is clearly no child's play," wrote Dunzo on Twitter.