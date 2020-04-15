Maximum City having max fun: Mumbaikars have ordered the most condoms on Dunzo in lockdown

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed 128,840 lives and infected 2,023,268 people globally, people in India too are struggling to make ends meet due to the lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi till May 3.
Meanwhile, some folks in Mumbai have used the lockdown constructively to strengthen the bond with their spouse/loved one. According to Dunzo, an online free delivery mobile application, the Maximum city has ordered the most number of condoms from March 1 to March 31.
To the unintiated, Dunzo provides delivery services in Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurgaon, Pune, Chennai, Jaipur, Mumbai and Hyderabad. It delivers everything from food, grocery, medicines to pet supplies, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, etc.
Meanwhile, from March 1 to March 31, Bangalore and Pune ordered the most pregnancy kits while Chennai and Jaipur ordered the most handwashes. Hyderabad ordered the most contraceptive pills.
"Some Indian cities med the most of it during the lockdown, this March. Delivering from pharmacies is clearly no child's play," wrote Dunzo on Twitter.
Twitter had hilarious reactions to Dunzo's tweet. "Data suggests Chennai practiced social distancing within homes too," a Twitter user wrote. Another user wrote, "Mumbai is smarter than Hyderabad, and Delhi be like "jo hoga dekha jayega" :)"
Here are some of the epic responses:
Meanwhile, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 11,933 (including 10197 active cases, 1344 cured/discharged/migrated and 392 deaths), said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)