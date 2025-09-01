 Drone Manufacturer PRYMA Aerospace Receives Directorate General Of Civil Aviation's Certification For Agricultural Activity-Related Arjuna Drone
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDrone Manufacturer PRYMA Aerospace Receives Directorate General Of Civil Aviation's Certification For Agricultural Activity-Related Arjuna Drone

Drone Manufacturer PRYMA Aerospace Receives Directorate General Of Civil Aviation's Certification For Agricultural Activity-Related Arjuna Drone

The development comes close on the heels of the aviation safety regulator recently approving the group's Drone School of Excellence as a Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO). Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presented the DGCA Certificate to Mandhani, according to the company report.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 08:27 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Jalna: City-based drone manufacturer PRYMA Aerospace has received the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) certification for its Arjuna drone, which will enable the company to deploy the machine for agriculture-related activities.

The development comes close on the heels of the aviation safety regulator recently approving the group's Drone School of Excellence as a Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO) and making it India's first end-to-end pathway for drone manufacturing, pilot training, and large-scale deployment through Salam Kisan's nationwide platform, PRYM Group's founder and CEO, Dhanashree Mandhani said.

Read Also
India To Seal Two Mega Submarine Deals Worth ₹1 Lakh Crore To Amp Up Warfare Capabilities Under...
article-image

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presented the DGCA Certificate to Mandhani, the company stated.Earlier this year, PRYM Group signed a Rs 300 crore MoU with the state government at the World Economic Forum in Davos to accelerate drone adoption and skill development."This certification is more than a regulatory milestone; it is proof that India can build and scale world-class indigenous drone technology.

Salam Kisan has already empowered three lakh farmers with drone spraying and precision farming solutions," she said.With DGCA approvals for both training and hardware, according to Mandhani, the company is ready to scale Salam Kisan's services on a pan-India basis and create a sustainable ecosystem for farmers and rural entrepreneurs.

FPJ Shorts
India To Seal Two Mega Submarine Deals Worth ₹1 Lakh Crore To Amp Up Warfare Capabilities Under Sea Against China's Naval Prowess
India To Seal Two Mega Submarine Deals Worth ₹1 Lakh Crore To Amp Up Warfare Capabilities Under Sea Against China's Naval Prowess
WWE Clash In Paris 2025: Roman Reigns Carried On Stretcher After Brutal Attack By Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed; Video
WWE Clash In Paris 2025: Roman Reigns Carried On Stretcher After Brutal Attack By Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed; Video
SC Misses The Elephants In The Room: Stray Dogs Sullying Streets And Mauling Passersby
SC Misses The Elephants In The Room: Stray Dogs Sullying Streets And Mauling Passersby
GST Refunds Of ₹1,600 Crore Pending Since 2019 To Be Released Before Diwali: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta
GST Refunds Of ₹1,600 Crore Pending Since 2019 To Be Released Before Diwali: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

Drone technology is largely used by farmers for crop monitoring and spraying pesticides and fertilisers with high precision, improving crop yields and reducing chemical waste.Besides, these machines provide detailed data for soil and water management, helping farmers make more efficient, eco-friendly decisions and improve overall farm management.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Drone Manufacturer PRYMA Aerospace Receives Directorate General Of Civil Aviation's Certification...

Drone Manufacturer PRYMA Aerospace Receives Directorate General Of Civil Aviation's Certification...

India To Seal Two Mega Submarine Deals Worth ₹1 Lakh Crore To Amp Up Warfare Capabilities Under...

India To Seal Two Mega Submarine Deals Worth ₹1 Lakh Crore To Amp Up Warfare Capabilities Under...

GST Refunds Of ₹1,600 Crore Pending Since 2019 To Be Released Before Diwali: Delhi Chief Minister...

GST Refunds Of ₹1,600 Crore Pending Since 2019 To Be Released Before Diwali: Delhi Chief Minister...

Gold Surges Over ₹3,000 This Week, Silver Crosses ₹1.17 Lakh

Gold Surges Over ₹3,000 This Week, Silver Crosses ₹1.17 Lakh

The Lure Of Kutch: Ambani, Adani Pledge Billions For Clean Energy In Arid Heartland

The Lure Of Kutch: Ambani, Adani Pledge Billions For Clean Energy In Arid Heartland