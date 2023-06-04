 Dr Reddy's allots shares worth Rs 83,330 to employees as stock options
Dr Reddy's allots shares worth Rs 83,330 to employees as stock options

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 04, 2023, 01:21 PM IST
Dr Reddy's allots shares worth Rs 83,330 to employees as stock options | Image: Dr. Reddy's (Representative)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited on Saturday allotted 16,666 worth Rs 83,330 to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares of Rs 5 each were divided into two different schemes.

15,562 equity shares were allocated under the Dr. Reddy's Employee Stock Option Scheme 2002 and 1,104 shares each underlying 1,104 ADRs to Dr. Reddy's Employees ADR Stock Option Scheme, 2007.

The total issued shares moved to 16,65,44,742 and the total issued share capital increased to Rs 83,27,23,710.

Dr. Reddy's shares

The shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories on Friday closed at Rs 4,618, up by 1.45 per cent.

