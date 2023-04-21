 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces the launch of Treprostinil Injection in the US
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, on Tuesday announced the launch of Treprostinil Injection in the U.S. market, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Remodulin (treprostinil) Injection, approved by U. S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), through an exchange filing.

Dr. Reddy’s Treprostinil Injection is supplied as 20 mg/20 mL, 50 mg/20 mL, 100 mg/20 mL or 200 mg/20 mL vials.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories on March 24 said it will surrender the certificate of registration of NBFC arm.

The shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited on Friday at 11:38 were at Rs 4,854.45, down by 0.077 per cent.

