Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces the launch of Treprostinil Injection in the US | Image: Dr. Reddy's (Representative)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, on Tuesday announced the launch of Treprostinil Injection in the U.S. market, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Remodulin (treprostinil) Injection, approved by U. S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), through an exchange filing.

Dr. Reddy’s Treprostinil Injection is supplied as 20 mg/20 mL, 50 mg/20 mL, 100 mg/20 mL or 200 mg/20 mL vials.

Dr Reddy's shares

