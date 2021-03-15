Dr. Paarivendhar Foundation Lecture Series: Entrepreneurs should look at what they can do for the society

Over 600 MBA, BBA students and their faculties from the School of Management at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur participated in the fifth edition of Dr. Paarivendhar Foundation Lecture Series that was held virtually. The chief guest for the event was P. N. Vasudevan, Managing Director & CEO of Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited who enlightened students on 'Entrepreneurship with a social face'. In his welcome address,

Vice-Chancellor i/c of SRMIST, Dr. C. Muthamizhchelvan said, "These lectures pave the way for debating and deep thinking. Conceptualized by our Founder Chancellor, Dr. T. R. Paarivendhar, who believes that such lectures are organised so that the greater knowledge is shared with the general audience."