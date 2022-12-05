Logistics company, DP World to increase India headcount to 700 by June 2023: CTO Pradeep Desai

Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Logistics company DP World will increase its headcount in India to 700 by June next year from 500 currently, its Chief Technology Officer Pradeep Desai has said.

Desai further said that DP World has handled nearly 28 percent of India's export-import volume, through its terminals.

"... So, there's a massive amount of infrastructure capital that has been infused on the business side and there is robust hiring at an operational level," he told a group of visiting Indian journalists.

Desai said there is a lot of job creation that is happening on the business side.

Read Also Samsung Electronics appoints its 1st female president

"In technology, we aim to have about 700 people (in India). Currently, we have 500, and we plan to add another 200 people," he said.

According to Desai, there's probably three or four markets where DP World would find enough supply of talent, of which, India happens to be a cost-effective market and language is also not a barrier for the workforce.

"As part of DP World's agenda, we do want to grow Dubai as a tech hub as well," he added.

Desai said that in India, DP World has inland container depots and terminals.

He stated that DP World is, after Indian Railways, one of the largest rail operators in India.

In India, DP World has been operating container terminals since 1997. The Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal (NSICT) at JNP was the first ever PPP project in India's port sector.

DP World has expanded its portfolio of container port terminals adding Chennai Container Terminal (CCT) in 2001 and the Mundra International Container Terminal (MICT) in 2003. It is also building 3 Free Trade Zones in Mumbai (Nhava Sheva), Chennai and Cochin.