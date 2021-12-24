Doorstep delivery of customized jewellery made possible with Fiona Diamonds

E-commerce sites have changed the way shopping was done. Until a few years back jewelry industry was untouched with this trend but now all the major brands have joined the bandwagon and providing the facility of online purchase of their jewelry, but there is a brand that is bringing new and pathbreaking steps to the online selling of authentic jewelry in the luxury segment, that is Fiona Diamonds.

Fiona Diamonds has made luxury affordable and reachable for everyone. With an easy-to-scroll site and thousands of designs in natural and lab-grown diamonds and moissanite, they have revolutionized the way jewelry was sold. Fiona diamond’s website leverages the advantages of technology to its best with filters to cater to different criteria. They even have a dedicated customer care team that can be contacted over the phone and even WhatsApp. Even the customized jewelry can be discussed over the phone and delivered to the doorstep.



Co-founder Parag Agrawal says “we have solitaire jewelry in both 18 and 14k gold. Our dedicated team of designers has made sure that valued customer gets what he/she is looking for. Designs that are exclusive and stand out from the rest. From must-haves to workwear and from cocktail wear to heavy wedding jewelry we have all the options available with us. One can even purchase these gemstones also from our website”

Fiona Diamonds have three brand exclusive stores and also a factory outlet. They have an in-house manufacturing unit that ensures the volume and time guidelines are met and ensure the best quality standard. The brand has redefined the meaning of luxury by introducing lab-grown diamonds and moissanite in the luxury segment. In addition to jewelry making, Fiona Diamond also provides services of polishing and cleaning services to ensure long-term care and maintenance of the jewelry.

Parag says “we understand that jewelry is not merely a piece of expensive metal but there are sentiments attached to it. People want to preserve them for a long period of many decades, we ensure that by providing value-added services like polishing and cleaning to ensure that jewelry is safe and the same as brand new for a very long period. Our aim is to be the one-stop solution when anyone thinks about jewelry and make purchasing a memorable experience.”

With its broad range of jewelry, Fiona Diamond plans to target customers across various segments. Diamonds are the stone assumed to be affordable by upper-middle and elite class but with the mix of innovative designs and lab-grown diamonds which are similar to natural diamonds the brand has made it reachable for everyone, their range initiates at the very affordable price of below 10k and goes to as high as one could think of. Even during pandemic forced lockdown Fiona Diamonds has been able to achieve high sales volume and business growth due to its pioneering digital outreach. The firm plans to reach a larger audience online in the near future.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 06:04 PM IST