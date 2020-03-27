Don't trust rumours on the closure of bank branches: Banking secy

"Customer service bank branches are operational and will continue to provide services. Sufficient cash across branches and automated teller machines! Don't trust rumours of branch closures!," he posted. "Customers requested to stagger arrival at branches etc," Panda said, he added.

This follows some media reports that suggested the Reserve Bank of India and banks were working towards closing most branches during the nationwide lockdown. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide complete lockdown to curb the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the country. The prime minister asked citizens to stay at home till the middle of April, as social distancing was the only hope against the pandemic.

According to a government notification, essential services such as banks, shops selling food, groceries, insurance offices, automated teller machines, manufacturing units producing essential commodities, and capital and debt markets were exempted from the lockdown.