Dominos and Dunkin Donuts owner Jubilant Foodworks grants 31,187 stock options

Image: Domino's Pizza (Representative)

According to an exchange filing, Jubilant Foodworks, the owner of Dominos and Dunkin Donuts in India, has granted 31,187 stock options to eligible employees.

Recently, India Ratings had also affirmed the rating for Jubilant Foodworks, which also operates Popeyes in India, at AA+.