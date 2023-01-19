After bringing Dominos to India Jubilant to serve Popeyes' fried chicken across Indian cities | Twitter

Jubilant Foodworks on Thursday in a company update announced that it will open 40-50 stores of Popeyes India in the next 12-18 months. The company is also adding 250 more Domino's stores in India in the next year.

In the same company update, it was announced that Rs 900 crore will be funded entirely through internal accruals over a period of 12-18 months. Rs 500–600 crore will go towards the stores, which include re-imagining and maintenance, digital, while Rs 300 crore will be allocated for commissaries.

What is Popeye?

Popeyes is an iconic US Fried Chicken brand that completes one year in India on January 20, 2023. The Louisiana-born Popeyes was founded in 1972 and is well known for its spicy New Orleans style fried chicken and chicken sandwich. The Indian menu has its world-famous chicken sandwich along with an array of vegetarian options.

The company has an app and a website that allow customers to experience food at home.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)