Domestic Air Traffic Loses Altitude In August, Passenger Numbers Fall 6.34 Per Cent As IndiGo And SpiceJet Shed Market Share

Domestic Air Traffic Loses Altitude In August |

New Delhi: India’s domestic air passenger traffic fell 6.34 per cent year-on-year to 1.21 crore in August, while market leaders IndiGo and SpiceJet lost share, according to DGCA data.

The August decline indicated weaker passenger volumes compared with the same month last year. Airline market-share movements remained mixed as some carriers gained ground while others ceded space.

IndiGo Remains Market Leader

IndiGo’s domestic market share declined to 65 per cent in August from 67.4 per cent in July. Despite the reduction, the airline maintained its dominant position and carried 78.87 lakh passengers.

Air India increased its share to 26.7 per cent from 24 per cent in July. The group transported 32.32 lakh domestic passengers, retaining second place.

Akasa Air’s market share remained unchanged at 5.5 per cent. The carrier flew 6.68 lakh passengers and continued to hold third position.

SpiceJet Market Share Falls

SpiceJet’s share contracted to 1.2 per cent in August from 1.6 per cent in July. The airline carried 1.40 lakh passengers during the month.

The carrier has faced operational challenges that caused flight delays, adding to concerns surrounding its performance.

IndiGo Leads On-Time Performance

IndiGo recorded the strongest on-time performance among major airlines at 91 per cent. Akasa Air followed closely with 90.5 per cent punctuality.

The Air India group posted an on-time performance of 83.9 per cent, placing it third, while Alliance Air recorded 71.8 per cent.

DGCA Monitors SpiceJet Operations

Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said the DGCA was monitoring SpiceJet’s financial and operational position amid its challenges.

The aviation regulator has been asked to review the carrier’s operations and finances to ensure safety standards are not compromised.

The latest DGCA data highlights intensifying competition among Indian airlines as carriers balance market share, punctuality, financial stability and overall domestic passenger demand.