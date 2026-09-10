DGCA Orders One-Time Drug Testing Of All Pilots By July 2027 After Safety Concerns

India’s aviation regulator has asked airlines to complete a one-time drug screening of all pilots by July next year as authorities move to strengthen safety measures following recent incidents involving crew members and substance use.

Testing has already started across airlines, according to a government official, with a formal announcement expected from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The directive follows the investigation into an Air India-operated Airbus A320 flight from Phuket, where the aircraft experienced a rare failure involving all three hydraulic systems. The malfunction led to the autopilot being disconnected and the aircraft losing altitude by around 300 feet.

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After the aircraft landed in India on August 4, the captain tested positive for illegal drugs. While investigators have not confirmed whether the pilot’s condition was linked to the aircraft incident, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) highlighted the discovery as a “serious concern” and called for urgent action by the regulator.

Air India had earlier announced plans for one-time drug testing of all its pilots following the incident. The DGCA is also consulting airlines to strengthen existing regulations related to screening for psychoactive substances.

New rules to create stricter testing framework

Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said draft amendments to the “amended drug tests rules for pilots” would be finalised by the end of the month.

While details of the proposed changes have not been disclosed, the revised framework is expected to make pilot drug testing more comprehensive and introduce stricter compliance requirements across airlines.

The move follows similar steps taken internationally, with Malaysia Airlines introducing mandatory drug testing in August after a cockpit crew member was arrested in connection with an alleged narcotics smuggling case.

The DGCA’s proposed measures are aimed at improving aviation safety standards and ensuring that pilots operating commercial flights meet stricter health and fitness requirements before taking control of aircraft.