DGCA Integrates Bharatkosh With eGCA For Student Pilot Licence Payments From September 15

Trainee pilots will be able to make digital payments for Student Pilot Licence services through the DGCA’s eGCA platform from September 15 | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 8, 2026: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced the integration of the central government’s Bharatkosh payment portal into its eGCA digital platform for processing Student Pilot Licences (SPL). The move is said to be aimed at cutting administrative friction for the increasing number of trainee aviators.

Bharatkosh Integrated With eGCA

According to a public notice issued by the DGCA on September 1, cadet pilots will be able to make payments through the Bharatkosh system—the Union government's centralised non-tax receipt portal, which allows direct digital fee payments to government departments—through the eGCA platform—the Indian aviation regulator's online portal that automates licensing, approvals and regulatory filings for pilots, engineers and airlines.

The new payment mechanism will cover the issuance, renewal and aircraft rating extensions for student pilots and will formally come into effect from September 15. Until now, processing initial pilot credentials required navigating separate payment gateways or manual treasury transactions, leading to reconciliation delays.

The integration unites licence processing and fee settlements under a single digital roof. The DGCA has also published an updated user manual on its official portal, outlining step-by-step submission protocols, to help industry stakeholders navigate the change.

DGCA Issues Advisory

The DGCA has issued a strict advisory to all flying training organisations (FTOs) and prospective pilots to review the revised guidelines thoroughly before submitting applications.

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The regulator stressed that applications submitted on or after September 15 must be fully compliant with extant rules, circulars and the updated user manual. Incomplete or incorrectly filed applications might face rejection, as automated validation rules tied to Bharatkosh payment receipts will come into effect.

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