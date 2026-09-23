Mumbai Consumer Commission Orders SpiceJet To Refund ₹1,614, Pay ₹10,000 Over Flight Schedule Change

A Mumbai consumer forum has directed SpiceJet to compensate a passenger who missed his flight after its departure time was changed | Representational Image

Mumbai, September 22, 2026: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Mumbai Suburban, after a period of nine years, has finally passed a verdict in a complaint filed by a Peddar Road resident against SpiceJet Airways, seeking a refund of his ticket amount of Rs 1,614 after the airline failed to inform the complainant about the preponement of the flight schedule.

The complainant maintained that it was the duty of the airline to call him and inform him about the change in the flight timings. The commission, in its order, has directed the airline to refund the ticket amount, along with an additional amount of Rs 5,000 each towards litigation charges and mental harassment.

“The opposite party’s deficiency and unfairness with respect to providing sufficient advance information for reschedule of said flight. Due to this infirmity, the complainant has to purchase a new ticket for another flight amounting to Rs.4290/-. The complainant has produced a copy of invoice for purchase of a new ticket of another flight, therefore, the complainant has proved his entitlement for compensation for mental agony and harassment,” the order copy reads.

Flight Rescheduled By Two Hours

The order was passed by President Samindara R. Surve and Member Sameer S. Kamble on a complaint filed by Dr D.P. Kasbekar. Kasbekar had booked SpiceJet flight SG-703 from Mumbai to Hyderabad for December 30, 2016. The flight was originally scheduled to depart at 10.45 pm but was subsequently rescheduled to 8.45 pm.

According to the complainant, the change was communicated only through an SMS. He was occupied with work and could read the message only later in the evening while travelling to the airport. He reached around 8 pm and could not board the flight.

He subsequently sought rescheduling of his ticket but was unable to do so and had to purchase another ticket for Rs 4,290 for the following day’s flight. He sought a refund of the unused ticket worth Rs 1,614, along with compensation.

Airline Relied On SMS

SpiceJet argued that the passenger had received the SMS and that it was not possible to individually call all passengers regarding changes in flight schedules. The airline also relied on its terms of carriage and sought dismissal of the complaint.

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DGCA Rules Cited By Commission

The commission referred to the rule books of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, where a notification stated that the burden of proving whether and when a passenger was informed about a flight delay rests with the operating airline.

It held that, in the absence of evidence regarding the timing of the SMS, an inference could be drawn that sufficient time was not provided to the passenger to check the revised schedule.

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