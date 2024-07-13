DMart Q1FY25 Results: Standalone Revenue Hits ₹13,712 Crore, Net Profit Surges to ₹812 Crore | LinkedIn

Avenue Supermarts Limited, also known as DMart, which is one of the leading name in the Indian food and grocery retail sector, on Saturday (July 13), announced its financial result for the Q1FY25 through an exchange filing.

The shares of the company on Friday at 3:30 pm IST closed at Rs 4,950.00, up by 1.04 per cent.

Share performance - Avenue Supermarts |

Standalone Result

The company reported a total standalone revenue of Rs 13,712 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2024 and its Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) for Q1FY25 stood at Rs 1,221 crore.

Standalone Result - DMart |

The company's EBITDA margin remained steady at 8.9 per cent.

The net profit for the quarter posted Rs 812 crore, a surge from Rs 695 crore in Q1FY24. Although the company has an increase in its net profit, the Profit After Tax (PAT) of the company saw a slight decline to 5.9 per cent from 6.0 per cent in the previous year.

The Basic Earnings per Share (EPS) also a surge, reaching Rs 12.49 compared to Rs 10.71 in Q1FY24.

Consolidated Result

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a revenue of Rs 14,069 crore and consolidated EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 1,221 crore,

The EBITDA margin remained stable at 8.7 per cent.

Consolidated Result - DMart |

The net profit for Q1FY25 stood at Rs 774 crore, and the PAT margin remained unchanged at 5.5 per cent.

The EPS for the quarter was Rs 11.89, up from Rs 10.14 in Q1FY24.

“Our revenue for Q1 FY 2025 grew by 18.4%. Contribution from General Merchandise and Apparel continued to improve during the quarter and this is reflected in the gross margin uptick (Q1 FY 2025 vs Q1 FY 2024). We opened 6 new stores during the quarter. Our total stores stand at 371 as on June 30, 2024. Operating costs have gone up due to continuing effort on improving service levels and building capability for the future,” said Neville Noronha, CEO & Managing Director, Avenue Supermarts Limited.