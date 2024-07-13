 DMart Q1FY25 Results: Standalone Revenue Hits ₹13,712 Crore, Net Profit Surges to ₹812 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDMart Q1FY25 Results: Standalone Revenue Hits ₹13,712 Crore, Net Profit Surges to ₹812 Crore

DMart Q1FY25 Results: Standalone Revenue Hits ₹13,712 Crore, Net Profit Surges to ₹812 Crore

The Basic Earnings per Share (EPS) also a surge, reaching Rs 12.49 compared to Rs 10.71 in Q1FY24.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Saturday, July 13, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
DMart Q1FY25 Results: Standalone Revenue Hits ₹13,712 Crore, Net Profit Surges to ₹812 Crore | LinkedIn

Avenue Supermarts Limited, also known as DMart, which is one of the leading name in the Indian food and grocery retail sector, on Saturday (July 13), announced its financial result for the Q1FY25 through an exchange filing.

The shares of the company on Friday at 3:30 pm IST closed at Rs 4,950.00, up by 1.04 per cent.

Share performance - Avenue Supermarts

Share performance - Avenue Supermarts |

Standalone Result

The company reported a total standalone revenue of Rs 13,712 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2024 and its Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) for Q1FY25 stood at Rs 1,221 crore.

Standalone Result - DMart

Standalone Result - DMart |

The company's EBITDA margin remained steady at 8.9 per cent.

The net profit for the quarter posted Rs 812 crore, a surge from Rs 695 crore in Q1FY24. Although the company has an increase in its net profit, the Profit After Tax (PAT) of the company saw a slight decline to 5.9 per cent from 6.0 per cent in the previous year.

Read Also
TCS Q1FY25 Earnings: Net Profit Up 9%, Declares ₹10 per Share Dividend
article-image

The Basic Earnings per Share (EPS) also a surge, reaching Rs 12.49 compared to Rs 10.71 in Q1FY24.

Consolidated Result

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a revenue of Rs 14,069 crore and consolidated EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 1,221 crore,

The EBITDA margin remained stable at 8.7 per cent.

Consolidated Result - DMart

Consolidated Result - DMart |

The net profit for Q1FY25 stood at Rs 774 crore, and the PAT margin remained unchanged at 5.5 per cent.

The EPS for the quarter was Rs 11.89, up from Rs 10.14 in Q1FY24.

Read Also
Q1FY25 Earnings Update: HCL Tech Net Income Surges 20.4% YoY to ₹4,257 Crores; Announces ₹12...
article-image

“Our revenue for Q1 FY 2025 grew by 18.4%. Contribution from General Merchandise and Apparel continued to improve during the quarter and this is reflected in the gross margin uptick (Q1 FY 2025 vs Q1 FY 2024). We opened 6 new stores during the quarter. Our total stores stand at 371 as on June 30, 2024. Operating costs have gone up due to continuing effort on improving service levels and building capability for the future,” said Neville Noronha, CEO & Managing Director, Avenue Supermarts Limited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

DMart Q1FY25 Results: Standalone Revenue Hits ₹13,712 Crore, Net Profit Surges to ₹812 Crore

DMart Q1FY25 Results: Standalone Revenue Hits ₹13,712 Crore, Net Profit Surges to ₹812 Crore

Humanity’s Quest For Speed In Electric Era: MG EXE181 Concept

Humanity’s Quest For Speed In Electric Era: MG EXE181 Concept

Euro NCAP Awards Skoda Kodiaq and Superb Top 5-Star Safety Ratings

Euro NCAP Awards Skoda Kodiaq and Superb Top 5-Star Safety Ratings

A Feast Fit For Royals: Inside The Culinary Delights Of Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant's Wedding

A Feast Fit For Royals: Inside The Culinary Delights Of Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant's Wedding

Quant MF's AUM Rises To Lifetime High Amid Search And Seizure At Fund's Office

Quant MF's AUM Rises To Lifetime High Amid Search And Seizure At Fund's Office