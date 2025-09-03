 IPO Alert: SEBI Approves 13 Companies For IPO, boAt & Urban Company Set To Create Buzz In The Market
SEBI has approved IPOs of 13 companies aiming to raise over Rs 16,000 crore. Big names like boAt, Urban Company, and Corona Remedies will soon hit the stock market.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 11:25 AM IST
article-image
SEBI Approves 13 Upcoming IPOs. |

Mumbai: India's stock market regulator SEBI has given the green signal to 13 companies to launch their Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). These companies want to raise more than Rs 16,000 crore from the public.

These IPOs can be launched anytime within the next one year, as SEBI shared its comments on their draft documents in August.

Big Names in the List

Here are some key companies that got approval:

boAt

A popular electronics brand known for headphones and smartwatches. Backed by Tiger Global, boAt plans to raise funds at a Rs 13,000 crore valuation. It secretly filed IPO papers in April.

article-image

Urban Company

Famous for home and beauty services through its mobile app. The company wants to raise Rs 1,900 crore, including Rs 429 crore via new shares and Rs 1,471 crore through Offer for Sale (OFS).

Juniper Green Energy

A renewable energy firm from Gurugram. It plans to raise Rs 3,000 crore, out of which Rs 2,250 crore will go toward paying off loans.

article-image

Allchem Lifescience

This company makes specialty chemicals and APIs. Its IPO will include Rs 190 crore in new shares and a large chunk of OFS.

Pace Digitek

A Bengaluru-based company in power management and optical fiber. It plans to raise Rs 900 crore through fresh shares.

Other Approved Companies

Jain Resource Recycling: Plans to raise Rs 2,000 crore (Rs 500 crore new + Rs 1,500 crore OFS)

Corona Remedies: Pharma company aiming to raise Rs 1,500–2,000 crore

article-image

KSH International: Manufacturer of magnet winding wires, plans to raise Rs 745 crore

Omnitech Engineering: Precision components maker aiming for Rs 850 crore

Om Freight Forwarders: Logistics firm raising funds via Rs 25 crore new shares + OFS

Priority Jewels: Mumbai-based jewelry firm to issue 54 lakh new shares

Mouri Tech: IT solutions company targeting Rs 1,500 crore (Rs 250 crore new + Rs 1,250 crore OFS)

Ravi Infrabuild Projects: Infrastructure company aiming to raise Rs 1,100 crore

Disclaimer: This information is for general awareness only and not investment advice. Please consult a certified financial advisor before making any investment decisions related to IPOs or the stock market.

