Directorate of Tourism, Maharashtra relocates to a spacious office at Nariman Bhavan

Directorate of Tourism (DoT), Maharashtra Tourism announced relocation to a new office on the 15th Floor at Nariman Bhavan on March 9. Aditi Tatkare, Minister of State for Tourism and Valsa Nair Singh, Principal Secretary of Tourism, Excise & Civil Aviation, Govt. of Maharashtra graced the inaugural occasion of the Directorate of Tourism’s headquarters office.

DoT celebrates the grand opening of the office with ribbon cutting by Aditi Tatkare. Directorate of Tourism is the flagship body of Maharashtra Tourism. Maharashtra Govt. decided to form a separate body, DoT in 2016. DoT and MTDC were operating from one office until recently.

Aditi Tatkare, Minister of State for Tourism, said, “I heartily congratulate the DoT team. We have been thinking of setting up an independent office for DoT since a while and I am glad that we have a headquarters office now. This move will further help DoT to promote Maharashtra’s tourism opportunities to our national and international stakeholders. The new office will ensure effective implementation of State’s tourism programmes and policies. I wish huge success and luck to the entire DoT staff.”