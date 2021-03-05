MDL pays interim dividend of Rs 92.56 crore to Defence Ministry for FY 2020-21

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) paid an interim dividend of Rs 92.56 crore to the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday, according to an official statement. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh received the interim dividend cheque from the public sector unit's Chairman and Managing Director, Vice Admiral Narayan Prasad (retired), in the presence of Defence Production Secretary Raj Kumar, it noted. "With this, MDL has paid a total dividend of Rs 138.73 crore to the government of India during FY 2020-21, including final dividend of Rs 46.17 crore for FY 2019-20," the statement said. The company has declared interim dividend of Rs 109.11 crore at 54.10 per cent of equity capital for FY 2020-21, government share being 84.83 per cent.