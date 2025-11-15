 Digital Mapping & Geospatial Services Company Genesys International Reports 6.8% Increase In Net Profit To ₹12 Crore
PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 08:38 AM IST
New Delhi: Digital mapping and geospatial services company Genesys International Corporation on Friday reported a 6.8 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 12 crore in the September-ended quarter.

The company had posted a net profit (attributable to equity shareholders of the company) of Rs 11.23 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing by the company.Genesys' revenue from operations rose 6.8 per cent to Rs 76.94 crore in Q2 FY26, as compared to Rs 72 crore in Q2 FY25.Seen quarter-over-quarter, the company's profit and revenue rose 68.7 per cent and 8.5 per cent, respectively.

"We are pleased to report a strong performance this quarter, reflecting the success of our strategic initiatives and continued operational discipline. Our focus remains on strengthening cash flow from operations through efficient working capital management and improved project execution. Continued investments in R&D and the New India Map Stack are driving innovation, scalability, and deeper market adoption.

"Notably, our 3D ADAS-driven navigation map platform is gaining strong validation from industry partners and is expected to showcase immense potential in the coming quarters," said Sajid Malik, Chairman and Managing Director, Genesys International Corporation. 

