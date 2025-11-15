 Andhra Pradesh Government Secures Investment Commitments Worth ₹8.2 Lakh Crore, 365 Deals Signed On Inaugural Day Of The 30th CII Partnership Summit
These deals span sectors such as energy, food processing, IT and others, including the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), Municipal Department, said the press release.Today, Lulu International group signed an agreement in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to invest in various sectors, including developing a Lulu Mall in Visakhapatnam for Rs 1,066 crore.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 10:58 AM IST
Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh government has secured investment commitments worth Rs 8.2 lakh crore on the inaugural day of the 30th CII Partnership Summit here by signing 365 deals.Surpassing expectations, national and international companies came forward to ink the deals, said an official press release.

"On the inaugural day of the partnership summit on (November) 14, Rs 8.26 lakh crore investments (were inked), which will generate 12.05 lakh jobs," said the release.In the presence of the Chief Minister, 41 agreements with investment pledges of Rs 3.5 lakh crore were signed.Likewise, 324 more deals were forged with investment pledges of over Rs 4.76 lakh crore in the presence of ministers.

These deals span sectors such as energy, food processing, IT and others, including the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), Municipal Department, said the press release.Today, Lulu International group signed an agreement in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and its chairman MA Yusuff Ali to invest in various sectors, including developing a Lulu Mall in Visakhapatnam at a cost of Rs 1,066 crore and setting up food processing units.

Ali said that the group will start exporting mango and guava pulp and spices from January (2026), adding that a logistics and procurement export centre will be set up in Rayalaseema soon.AM Green Group inked a deal to set up multiple 2G biorefineries to produce cost-effective green hydrocarbons and 180 KTPA sustainable aviation fuel with an investment of Rs 10,000 crore, among other investments.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

