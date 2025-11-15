 City-Based Drone Maker IdeaForge Technology Secures Supply Order Worth ₹100 Crore From Indian Army
Mumbai: City-based drone maker ideaForge Technology Ltd on Friday said it has secured a supply order worth about Rs 100 crore from the Indian Army for its next-generation tactical unmanned vehicle Zolt and all-terrain VTOL drone, SWITCH 2.

The capital emergency procurement order for its Zolt is valued around Rs 75 crore, following an extensive and rigorous evaluation process -- extensive field trials in electronic warfare (EW) environments and stringent country of origin checks, while the SWITCH2 order is valued at Rs 30 crore, ideaForge said.The company had launched the two UAVs at the Aero India show in Bengaluru earlier this year.

Zolt is a multi-role platform capable of long-range ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) and precision payload delivery, and is purpose-built for present-day defence operations, combining performance, autonomy, and resilience for ISR while SWITCH 2 is already battle tested and inducted into the Army's arsenal for ISR operations, ideaForge said.

"This order underscores our commitment to delivering best-in-class systems to our soldiers and creating long-term value for our shareholders while actively shaping the future of this technology and driving adoption," Ankit Mehta, Co-founder and CEO, ideaForge Technology Ltd, said.Engineered to perform in high-threat, high-altitude, and signal-contested environments, Zolt delivers robust electronic counter-countermeasures capabilities, including GNSS denied autonomy and resilience to communication jamming, the company said. 

