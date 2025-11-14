BDL Share Price Soars Despite Market Slump, Secures ₹2,100 Crore Defence Deal From Government

BDL Stock Gains Despite Market Weakness. |

Mumbai: Amid a falling stock market, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) saw its share price jump 7.2 percent to an intraday high of Rs 1,628.60. The rise came after the company announced robust second-quarter results and a major defence order from the Government of India. The Ministry of Defence awarded BDL a Rs 2,095.70 crore contract for supplying ‘Invar Anti-Tank Missiles’ to the Indian Army.

Strong Q2 Performance Boosts Sentiment

BDL reported a net profit of Rs 216 crore for the September quarter, up 76.2 percent from Rs 123 crore in the same period last year. The company’s revenue doubled to Rs 1,147 crore, marking a solid 110.6 percent jump. EBITDA increased by 90 percent to Rs 188 crore, though the EBITDA margin dipped by 170 basis points to 16.4 percent.

Details of the New Defence Order

In its exchange filing, the company stated, “In accordance with SEBI (LODR) Regulation 30, we inform that BDL has signed a contract worth Rs 2,095.70 crore with the Ministry of Defence for supplying Invar Anti-Tank Missiles to the Indian Army.” The company further noted that the order will be executed over a period of three years.

Strong Stock Performance Over the Year

Investor confidence in BDL remains robust. Over the past year, the stock has delivered an impressive 63.71 percent return. Since the beginning of 2025, shares have risen 42.93 percent, reflecting continued momentum. In the last three months, the stock has gained 2.75 percent, and it has surged 8.8 percent in the past month alone.