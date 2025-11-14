 BDL Share Price Soars Despite Market Slump, Secures ₹2,100 Crore Defence Deal From Government
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBDL Share Price Soars Despite Market Slump, Secures ₹2,100 Crore Defence Deal From Government

BDL Share Price Soars Despite Market Slump, Secures ₹2,100 Crore Defence Deal From Government

Despite a weak stock market, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) surged over 7 percent after securing a Rs 2,095.70 crore defence order from the Government of India and reporting strong Q2 FY26 results. The company posted a 76 percent rise in net profit, doubled revenue, and strong EBITDA growth.

G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
BDL Stock Gains Despite Market Weakness. |

Mumbai: Amid a falling stock market, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) saw its share price jump 7.2 percent to an intraday high of Rs 1,628.60. The rise came after the company announced robust second-quarter results and a major defence order from the Government of India. The Ministry of Defence awarded BDL a Rs 2,095.70 crore contract for supplying ‘Invar Anti-Tank Missiles’ to the Indian Army.

Strong Q2 Performance Boosts Sentiment

BDL reported a net profit of Rs 216 crore for the September quarter, up 76.2 percent from Rs 123 crore in the same period last year. The company’s revenue doubled to Rs 1,147 crore, marking a solid 110.6 percent jump. EBITDA increased by 90 percent to Rs 188 crore, though the EBITDA margin dipped by 170 basis points to 16.4 percent.

Read Also
Fintech Firm Pine Labs' Shares Make Firm Market Debut On The Bourses, Listing With A Premium Of 9.5%
article-image

Details of the New Defence Order

FPJ Shorts
Infomerics Pays ₹65.25 Lakh To Resolve Sebi Case, Market Regulator Closes Proceedings After Corrective Actions
Infomerics Pays ₹65.25 Lakh To Resolve Sebi Case, Market Regulator Closes Proceedings After Corrective Actions
FMGE December Registration 2025 Begins; Here's How To Apply
FMGE December Registration 2025 Begins; Here's How To Apply
Chaos Erupts Near Bengaluru Metro Station As Lady Driver Engages In Minor Accident, Causes 1 Km Traffic Jam | WATCH
Chaos Erupts Near Bengaluru Metro Station As Lady Driver Engages In Minor Accident, Causes 1 Km Traffic Jam | WATCH
Shashi Tharoor Takes Sharp Dig At Congress As INDIA Bloc Struggles In Bihar, Says He Wasn’t Invited To Campaign And Parties Must Analyse Failures
Shashi Tharoor Takes Sharp Dig At Congress As INDIA Bloc Struggles In Bihar, Says He Wasn’t Invited To Campaign And Parties Must Analyse Failures

In its exchange filing, the company stated, “In accordance with SEBI (LODR) Regulation 30, we inform that BDL has signed a contract worth Rs 2,095.70 crore with the Ministry of Defence for supplying Invar Anti-Tank Missiles to the Indian Army.” The company further noted that the order will be executed over a period of three years.

Read Also
Shock In The Stock Market, Here's What Hidden Triggers Caused The Big Crash?
article-image

Strong Stock Performance Over the Year

Investor confidence in BDL remains robust. Over the past year, the stock has delivered an impressive 63.71 percent return. Since the beginning of 2025, shares have risen 42.93 percent, reflecting continued momentum. In the last three months, the stock has gained 2.75 percent, and it has surged 8.8 percent in the past month alone.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Infomerics Pays ₹65.25 Lakh To Resolve Sebi Case, Market Regulator Closes Proceedings After...

Infomerics Pays ₹65.25 Lakh To Resolve Sebi Case, Market Regulator Closes Proceedings After...

₹10,000 In Women’s Accounts, A Historic 10th Term? How Nitish Kumar Won Bihar With A...

₹10,000 In Women’s Accounts, A Historic 10th Term? How Nitish Kumar Won Bihar With A...

E-commerce Major Flipkart Introduces Zero Commission Model For All Products Priced Below ₹1,000

E-commerce Major Flipkart Introduces Zero Commission Model For All Products Priced Below ₹1,000

Wholesale Price Inflation Falls To 27-Month Low Of -1.21% In October, Led By Sharp Deflation In...

Wholesale Price Inflation Falls To 27-Month Low Of -1.21% In October, Led By Sharp Deflation In...

BDL Share Price Soars Despite Market Slump, Secures ₹2,100 Crore Defence Deal From Government

BDL Share Price Soars Despite Market Slump, Secures ₹2,100 Crore Defence Deal From Government