Diesel price cut by 5 paise per litre, petrol remains unchanged today

On Friday, diesel price was cut by 5 paise per litre, while petrol rate remained unchanged as per the details released by the state-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).

So now, a litre of diesel costs Rs 67.69 in Mumbai, and Rs 64.60 in Delhi, while a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 77.62 in Mumbai, and Rs 71.96 in Delhi. Retail prices of the two automobile fuels are revised daily. Petroleum companies revise petrol and diesel prices on crude prices in the international market. Hence the prices vary according to the company.