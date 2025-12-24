 Ceigall India Bags ₹550 Crore, 130 MW Solar Project Under PM-KUSUM In Madhya Pradesh
Ceigall India secured a Rs 550 crore (including GST) EPC contract from MPUVNL for 130 MW (AC) grid-connected solar PV plants in two Madhya Pradesh districts under PM-KUSUM Component C. The project includes design, engineering, construction, commissioning, 18-month execution, and 25-year operations with long-term PPA. It supports Madhya Pradesh's renewable energy targets.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 09:14 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: EPC player Ceigall India on Tuesday announced securing a Rs 550-crore solar project under the PM-KUSUM Yojana in Madhya Pradesh.

The order has been placed by Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (MPUVNL) for setting up solar PV-based power generating stations with an aggregate capacity of 130 MW (AC) under the C component of the scheme. The project involves the design, engineering, procurement, construction, testing, commissioning, and operation of grid-connected solar power plants across two districts in Madhya Pradesh. The contract is valued at an approximate EPC cost of Rs 550 crore (including GST).

The scope of work includes 18 months of execution, followed by a 25-year operational period, supported by a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) from the scheduled commercial operation date. Ceigall India Chairman & Managing Director Ramneek Sehgal said that receiving the Letter of Award from MPUVNL is a significant milestone for the company. Ceigall looks to aid Madhya Pradesh in achieving its renewable energy goals with this win. Launched in 2019, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) aims to add 34,800 MW solar capacity by March 2026. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

