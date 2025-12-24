 Active Investors Can Earn Up To 22% In 2026 Despite High Valuations: OmniScience Report
Active Investors Can Earn Up To 22% In 2026 Despite High Valuations: OmniScience Report

OmniScience Capital reports that despite Nifty 500's elevated 24x P/E and 63% of market cap overvalued, active investors have opportunities in undervalued/fairly valued stocks: 36 large-caps, 46 mid-caps, 89 small-caps. Financials, utilities, industrials attractive; caution on staples, healthcare, IT. Active portfolios may yield 18-22% returns in 2026 vs mid-teens for passive.

Wednesday, December 24, 2025
New Delhi: Although 63 per cent of total market capitalisation appears overvalued, Indian market’s “inside” still offers rich opportunities for active investors, a report said on Wednesday outlining opportunities in 2026. The report from OmniScience Capital said that 36 out of 100 large caps and 46 out of 150 mid-caps are undervalued or fairly valued despite Nifty 500’s valuation at over 24 times price‑to‑earnings appears elevated against 11 per cent growth.

The firm cited its analysis of 66 per cent of constituents of Nifty 500 being overvalued but valuation pressure is concentrated in small‑caps. Among small caps, 89 of 150 companies are similarly undervalued or fairly valued, the report said. Within firms above Rs 1,000 crore market capitalisation, around 63 per cent or 246 companies look undervalued or fairly valued, it added.

