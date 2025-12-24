 India’s Ultra-Rich Favor Growth Assets In Tier 1 & 2 Cities: Nuvama Report
India’s UHNIs, with over ₹2 lakh crore net worth, allocate 54% heavily (over 80%) to growth assets in Tier 1 and 2 cities versus 23% in metros. Second-generation expect higher returns (>16%). Only 31% have wealth transition frameworks. They prefer Europe for luxury travel, with 65% investing in art and collectibles. Art and luxury collectibles attract 65 per cent of UHNIs.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 01:26 PM IST
Mumbai: India’s ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNIs), representing a cumulative net worth of over Rs 2 lakh crore, prefer to invest in growth assets, particularly in tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, where 54 per cent allocate over 80 per cent of their portfolios to growth capital, compared to 23 per cent in metros, according to a new report.

Second-generation UHNIs demonstrate relatively higher growth expectations, with 40 per cent targeting portfolio returns of over 16 per cent relative to 33 per cent among the first generation, said the report by Nuvama Private, the UHNI business of Nuvama Group. Intergenerational wealth transition remains a work in progress as only 31 per cent of UHNIs have essential frameworks in place, and just 21 per cent have formal trusts, the findings showed in the first edition of the report, titled ‘The Exceptionals’.

