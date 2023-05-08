Diesel cars and trucks may be banned by 2027 if government panel's recommendations are accepted

India is one of the countries which have set ambitious net zero emission targets and it intends to cut out carbon completely by 2070. But the reliance on fossil fuels such as coal for power, as well as diesel and petrol needs to end for that target to be achieved, and renewables as well as electric vehicles need to be brought in.

With a view to speed up the transition by slashing carbon emissions, a report by a government panel has recommended a ban on diesel-powered four-wheelers in India by 2027.

Electrification is the answer

Posted on the Oil Ministry's website, the report suggests that diesel cars and heavy vehicles for transportation and industrial use need to be phased out.

Public transport also needs to be electrified by halting the addition of diesel buses in major cities from 2024.

The report has been compiled by a panel headed by the country's former oil secretary and has also sought target extension of incentives for the manufacturing of EVs.

Alternatives also suggested