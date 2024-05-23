'Dhruv Rathee Networth ₹50 Crore, Supports Bitcoin Fraud'; Claims Social Commentator Abhijit Iyer-Mitra

Dhruv Rathee and his videos have intrigued many over the past few years. Rathee has grown from being a small-time YouTuber to a trending phenomenon, especially in the past two years. His popularity has only grown in 2024, with his two videos invoking growing concerns over the democratic process in India attaining millions of views along with traction elsewhere as well.

Another Accusation Against Rathee

These aforementioned videos featuring a critique of PM Modi and the party have become the talk of the social media town, with his name trending on X, formerly Twitter, consistently.

Rathee has been subjected to many allegations over the past few months, these accusations range from his faith to his allegiance. In a recent development carrying another such 'accusation', Social commentator and journalist Abhijit Iyer-Mitra, who is known for his incendiary rhetoric online and offline, made a comment on a podcast concerning Rathee.

'Supports Bitcoin Fraud'

According to Iyer-Mitra, Dhruv Rathee, who is based in Germany, has managed to accrue a lot of resources by employing 'capitalist mechanisms' in the system. He said, that Rathee is worth Rs 50 crore, and he made all this money through his 'capitalist YouTube channel'.

In addition, Iyer-Mitra also made some abstruse comments on Rathee's video and its content. Rathee, according Iyer-Mitra allegedly created and posted a video supporting 'bitcoin fraud' and then deleted it.

He also said that Rathee asked his audience, 'whether they even need roads'. These statements only became more vacuous as the discourse proceeded.

Rathee has not stated his official net worth yet, but in the past he has debunked several of these 'allegations' through his videos.

Some of the comments/replies directed to the post. |

A snippet of the podcast by the agency, comments to which included opinions of various types and kinds. Some of the comments said, that the individuals in the podcast were paranoid and were not presenting any point or argument with any cogent element.