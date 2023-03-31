Dhoni and Gayle to be brand ambassadors for Skipper's polymer division |

The polymer division, Skipper Pipes and Fitting of Skipper Limited, onboarded cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Chris Gayle as brand ambassadors, the company announced through an exchange filing on Friday. The cricketers would be promoting the brand across Indian markets for a period of two years.

Dhoni as brand ambassador

In June 2022, Dhoni became the brand ambassador of Garuda Aerospace after he invested in the company. Mahindra Singh Dhoni has been brand ambassador for Enigmatic Smile, MYK Laticrete, Viacom18, Navi, Fire-Boltt, Turtlemint and more.

Gayle as brand ambassador

Chris Gayle in June 2022 became the brand ambassador of The 6ixty and 10CRIC.

Skipper shares

The shares of Skipper Limited on Friday at 11:56 am were at Rs 95.65, up by 3.80 per cent.