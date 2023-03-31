Dhoni and Gayle to be brand ambassadors for Skipper's polymer division

The polymer division, Skipper Pipes and Fitting of Skipper Limited, onboarded cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Chris Gayle as brand ambassadors, the company announced through an exchange filing on Friday. The cricketers would be promoting the brand across Indian markets for a period of two years.
Dhoni as brand ambassador
In June 2022, Dhoni became the brand ambassador of Garuda Aerospace after he invested in the company. Mahindra Singh Dhoni has been brand ambassador for Enigmatic Smile, MYK Laticrete, Viacom18, Navi, Fire-Boltt, Turtlemint and more.
Gayle as brand ambassador
Chris Gayle in June 2022 became the brand ambassador of The 6ixty and 10CRIC.
Skipper shares
The shares of Skipper Limited on Friday at 11:56 am were at Rs 95.65, up by 3.80 per cent.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)