Devyani International Q4 Revenue Rises To ₹1,437 Crore, Loss Narrows Sequentially

Devyani International reported Q4 FY26 consolidated revenue of Rs 1,437 crore. |

Mumbai: Devyani International Ltd, the operator of quick-service restaurant brands including KFC, Pizza Hut and Costa Coffee in India, reported a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 1,436.9 crore for Q4 FY26, up 18.5 percent sequentially from Rs 1,212.6 crore in Q3 FY26 and marginally higher than Rs 1,412.6 crore reported a year ago.

The company reported a consolidated net loss attributable to owners of Rs 10 crore in the March quarter, compared with a loss of Rs 10.4 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 14.7 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting improved sequential operating traction despite cost pressures.

The company’s total income stood at Rs 1,451 crore during the quarter, while total expenses rose to Rs 1,469.1 crore from Rs 1,446.5 crore in the preceding quarter and Rs 1,247.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Employee benefit expenses increased to Rs 209.3 crore from Rs 217.5 crore in Q3, while depreciation and amortisation expenses rose to Rs 182.5 crore. Finance costs remained elevated at Rs 70.1 crore during the quarter.

Sequential performance improved despite continued pressure from operating costs and expansion-linked expenses. The company also recorded discontinued operations gains of Rs 3.6 crore in Q4 FY26.

Consolidated loss before tax stood at Rs 18.1 crore compared with Rs 14.9 crore in Q3 FY26. Earnings per share from continuing and discontinued operations improved to a loss of Rs 0.08 per share from a loss of Rs 0.12 per share in Q4 FY25.

During FY26, Devyani International’s consolidated revenue from operations rose 13.3 percent to Rs 5,611.5 crore compared with Rs 4,951.1 crore in FY25. However, consolidated net loss widened to Rs 42.5 crore from Rs 6.9 crore in the previous year due to higher operating expenses, acquisition-related costs and exceptional items.

The company reported exceptional expenses linked to labour code implementation and lease dispute settlement during the year.

The company also completed the acquisition of Sky Gate Hospitality during FY26 and approved an amalgamation scheme involving Sapphire Foods India Ltd. The auditors issued an unmodified opinion on both standalone and consolidated FY26 financial statements.

Disclaimer: This report is based solely on the company’s unaudited and audited financial disclosures and does not constitute investment advice.