Swiggy Q4 Revenue Jumps 45% To ₹6,383 Crore, Net Loss Narrows To ₹800 Crore

Swiggy reported a 45 percent rise in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 6,383 crore. |

Mumbai: Swiggy Ltd reported a 26 percent year-on-year narrowing in consolidated net loss to Rs 800 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, while revenue from operations rose 45 percent to Rs 6,383 crore, driven by continued growth in food delivery and quick commerce businesses.

Sequentially, the company improved from a net loss of Rs 1,065 crore in Q3 FY26, while revenue increased from Rs 6,148 crore, reflecting sustained operational momentum across its core segments.

The company’s total income during Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 6,649 crore against Rs 4,531 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total expenses rose to Rs 7,448 crore from Rs 5,610 crore a year ago, primarily due to higher delivery-related costs, advertising spends, and expansion of quick commerce operations. Despite elevated costs, Swiggy reduced its quarterly losses compared with both Q3 FY26 and Q4 FY25.

Food delivery revenue increased to Rs 2,073 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 1,628 crore a year ago, while quick commerce revenue rose sharply to Rs 1,057 crore from Rs 689 crore. Supply chain and distribution revenue also climbed to Rs 3,135 crore compared with Rs 2,004 crore in Q4 FY25. Segment-level losses improved, with total segment losses narrowing to Rs 482 crore from Rs 636 crore in the year-ago quarter.

For the full financial year FY26, Swiggy’s consolidated revenue from operations surged 51 percent to Rs 23,053 crore from Rs 15,227 crore in FY25. However, annual consolidated losses widened to Rs 4,154 crore from Rs 3,117 crore, reflecting continued investments in growth initiatives and expansion of Instamart and related businesses.

The company also completed a Rs 10,000 crore Qualified Institutional Placement during the year and recognised a Rs 1,350 crore gain in other comprehensive income from the sale of its investment in Rapido.

Swiggy said its board has approved the transfer of the Instamart business into a separate subsidiary structure effective April 1, 2026, as part of internal reorganisation measures.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited Q4 FY26 financial results filed by Swiggy Ltd and is not investment advice.