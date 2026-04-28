Eternal Q4 Profit Jumps To ₹174 Crore, Revenue Surges To ₹17,292 Crore, Strong Sequential Growth Continues

According to the financial results, revenue rose from Rupees 16,315 crore in Q3 to Rupees 17,292 crore in Q4, while profit before tax increased to Rupees 228 crore from Rupees 170 crore. |

Mumbai: Eternal Limited (formerly Zomato) reported a 71 percent sequential rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 174 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue from operations climbed to Rupees 17,292 crore. Compared to Rupees 102 crore profit in Q3 and Rupees 39 crore in Q4 FY25, the company’s quarterly trajectory reflects sharp earnings acceleration alongside robust topline expansion.

According to the financial results, revenue rose from Rupees 16,315 crore in Q3 to Rupees 17,292 crore in Q4, while profit before tax increased to Rupees 228 crore from Rupees 170 crore. On a year-on-year basis, revenue nearly tripled from Rupees 5,833 crore, and net profit expanded over fourfold, highlighting scale-driven operating leverage.

Sequential growth remained strong during the quarter, with expenses rising moderately to Rupees 17,406 crore from Rupees 16,493 crore, broadly in line with revenue growth. Delivery and related charges increased to Rupees 2,607 crore from Rupees 2,376 crore, while employee benefit costs edged up to Rupees 927 crore. Despite higher costs, profitability improved sharply due to operating efficiencies, with pre-tax profit growing by Rupees58 crore quarter-on-quarter.

The company’s earnings per share improved to Rupees 0.19 in Q4 from Rupees 0.11 in Q3 and Rupees 0.04 a year ago, reflecting stronger profitability. The quarter did not include any exceptional items, and tax outgo stood at Rupees 54 crore (net), supporting higher net earnings. Other comprehensive income remained negative due to fair value changes, but did not materially impact core profitability.

For the full year FY26, Eternal reported revenue from operations of Rupees 54,364 crore compared to Rupees 20,243 crore in FY25, marking substantial growth. However, net profit for the year stood at Rupees 366 crore versus Rupees 527 crore in the previous year, indicating some moderation at the annual level despite strong quarterly momentum. Total expenses for FY26 rose to Rupees 55,145 crore, broadly tracking business expansion across segments.

The balance sheet strengthened, with total assets increasing to Rupees 40,736 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared to Rupees 35,623 crore a year earlier, supported by growth in investments and operating scale.

Disclaimer: This article is based on limited financial disclosures and is not a complete UFR analysis or investment advice.