Graviss Hospitality Q4 Revenue Jumps 192% YoY To ₹3.04 Crore, Reports Quarterly Loss

Graviss Hospitality reported a 192 percent year-on-year rise in Q4 FY26 consolidated revenue to Rs 3.04 crore. |

Mumbai: Graviss Hospitality Ltd reported a sharp year-on-year rise in consolidated revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, even as the company slipped into a quarterly loss due to higher expenses and tax outgo.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 192 percent to Rs 3.04 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 1.04 crore a year ago, while the company posted a net loss of Rs 1.45 crore against a loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, revenue declined from Rs 5.91 crore reported in Q3 FY26.

The company’s total income for the March quarter stood at Rs 3.09 crore compared with Rs 1.04 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rs 5.93 crore in the December quarter. Total expenses increased sharply to Rs 3.24 crore from Rs 0.77 crore a year earlier, though they moderated from Rs 3.90 crore in Q3 FY26.

Graviss Hospitality reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 0.15 crore in Q4 FY26 against a profit before tax of Rs 0.27 crore in Q4 FY25.

Sequential performance weakened during the quarter as revenue nearly halved from the December quarter. The company had posted a strong profit after tax of Rs 2.89 crore in Q3 FY26, aided by lower tax costs and improved operational performance, but reverted to losses in Q4.

Earnings per share for the quarter came in at a negative Rs 0.02 compared with Rs 0.42 in the preceding quarter and negative Rs 0.03 in the year-ago period.

For the full financial year FY26, Graviss Hospitality reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 13.17 crore, sharply higher than Rs 4.81 crore recorded in FY25.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 9.40 crore for FY26 against a net loss of Rs 0.83 crore in FY25, reflecting a significant turnaround at the annual level despite quarterly volatility. Total comprehensive income attributable to owners stood at Rs 9.40 crore for FY26.

The company also noted that accumulated losses of certain subsidiaries continued to exceed their net worth, though management maintained there was no diminution in the value of investments and loans extended to subsidiaries.

Disclaimer: This report is based solely on unaudited/audited financial disclosures filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.